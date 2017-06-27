J-Will’s Squad Tops Bibby’s in BIG3 Opener

Though the NBA is now fully in offseason mode, the BIG3 season has only just begun.

In the debut season for the league featuring a plethora of former stars from the Association, several former Kings are scattered across the rosters - including guards Mike Bibby and Jason Williams who serve as a captain and co-captain of their respective squads.

Bibby heads up the Ghost Ballers, featuring Ricky Davis, Ivan Johnson, Marcus Banks, Joe Smith, and, former teammate in Sacramento, Mo Evans.

Meanwhile, J-Will’s squad, the 3 Headed Monsters, boasts Rashard Lewis, Kwame Brown, Eddie Basden, Hakim Warrick, and former King Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

Two of Sacramento’s fan favorites in Bibby and Williams matched up across from each other at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, with Bibby logging the first ever assist in league history.

During the game, however, J-Will would go down with a leg injury. Williams would not return for the rest of the contest and his current status for the season remains to be determined.

As the battle continued, the 3 Headed Monsters rallied behind head coach and Hall of Famer Gary Payton, topping the Ghost Ballers by a score of 62-60 following a game-winning free throw by Rashard Lewis to cap a game-high 27-point performance. Bibby would be one of three players in double digits for his team, logging 12 points in the defeat.

Next the BIG3 squads will be on the move for next week’s action in Charlotte, with the triumphant 3 Headed Monsters set to square off against Trilogy while the Ghost Ballers will take the court against 3’s Company.

Highlights of the game can be viewed below.







