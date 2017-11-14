Hill Gets Off to Hot Start in Washington

After being plagued by slow starts in recent games, the Kings have begun to show signs of early growth, including in last night’s contest against the Washington Wizards.

The Kings jumped out to a seven-point lead after the first frame, led by Hill’s 13 points in the quarter. A Wizards surge in the second would turn the tides, however, and would eventually help Washington pull away for a 110-92 victory.

Hill would finish with a team-high 16 points along with four rebounds and two assists. Five other Sacramento players would score in the double digits, including Buddy Hield, Zach Randolph, Garrett Temple, Skal Labissiere, and De’Aaron Fox.

“This year has been tough so far,” Hill told the Sacramento Bee’s Jason Jones following the game. “Trying to learn the guys, be a mentor and teach at the same time… I take full responsibility for the way I’ve been playing. I’ve got to come out with a better George from here on out.”

Sactown also had a strong night from beyond the arc, converting 52.2 percent of its attempts from three-point range.

After falling in the second-straight road game, the Kings will have a chance to rebound in the finale of the three-game trip as they take on the Atlanta Hawks.