Help Select Our 3rd Capitalize Winner With Your Vote!

Capitalize, the NBA’s only startup contest – hosted by the Sacramento Kings, has selected its four finalists and we need you to help crown this year’s winner! Your vote can help decide which startup will receive the grand prize of $10,000, an opportunity to pitch to leading angel investors and CFO consulting services provided by Countsy.

Check out the finalists and their video pitches:

Cognivive – developers of evidence-based treatments for cognitive impairments that affect millions of children and adults worldwide.

Twitter Handle: @Cognivive

Highlands Power - pioneering the next generation of electric motors by eliminating the need for the traditional gearbox. Their S-ONE motor will increase electric vehicle efficiency and mileage by 30 percent.

Twitter Handle: @HighlandsPower

HomeZada - a personal finance platform for homeowners that helps determine value, manage mortgage balance and home equity, oversee remodel projects, and keep maintenance schedules and digital home inventory for insurance purposes.

Twitter Handle: @HomeZada

Protxx - a wearable medical device engineered to reduce the risks and severity of head impact injuries among athletes. Protxx revolutionizes how head injuries are identified, assessed, and treated to minimize long-term effects.

Twitter Handle: @ProtxxSports

How to Vote

Visit Kings.com/Capitalize to view each of the final pitch videos. Starting at 10 a.m. on March 14, cast your vote by including – @SacramentoKings, the hashtag #Capitalize2018, and the company’s twitter handle – in a tweet. Vote daily for your favorite company. Get your tickets for March 22 – Tech Night at Golden1Center.com, and join us as the winner is announced during the second half of the game.

Can’t make it to the game? Check out @SacramentoKingsTwitter for the official announcement!

Rules

Fan can only vote for one finalist per day. Votes for multiple finalists will not be counted.

Retweets will not be counted as votes.

The Capitalize competition extends the Sacramento Kings commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in the Sacramento region. The Kings are proud to highlight local tech talent and foster opportunities for the next generation of creative thinkers in our #SacramentoProud community.