Harry Giles 101

The Sacramento Kings may have just came away with the biggest steal of the draft.

The Kings (via the Portland Trailblazers), selected the 6-foot-11 forward Harry Giles with the No. 20 overall pick.

Giles was born and raised in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and attended high school at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, NC for his first three years. As a freshman, Giles helped lead his team to the 2013 NCISAA 3A State Championship averaging 12.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Over the remainder of his high school career Giles would take down teams with players like Thon Maker and Malik Monk en route to being named the No. 1 player in the 2016 class.

Giles committed to Duke University over Kansas, UNC, Kentucky, and Wake Forest.

Starting in only six games his freshman year as a Blue Devil, Giles averaged 3.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in just 11.5 minutes per game.

When asked about his health and the concerns surrounding it Giles responded, "The organization believes in me and I believe in myself. I'm confident and ready to go."