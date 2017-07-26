Giles Shows Off Athleticism in Workout

The Kings rookie took to Instagram for a sneak peek at a recent workout featuring an array of ball handling, shooting and finishing drills.
by Shahbaz Khan
Managing Editor, Digital
Posted: Jul 26, 2017

As the start to the 2017-18 regular season quickly approaches, forward Harry Giles has been hard at work in preparation for his first season in the NBA.

Touted as a potential draft steal by many, Giles’ upside was on full display during a workout mix featuring the agile 6-foot-11 19-year-old.

Between high-flying slams, shifty handles and a smooth shooting stroke, the No. 20 overall draft selection impresses throughout the short video.

See Harry at work below.

