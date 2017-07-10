Get to Know: Zach Randolph

Amassing career totals of 17,000-plus points, nearly 10,000 rebounds, 2,000 assists and 2,000 blocks, Z-Bo has been a staple in the League nearly as long as the Kings youngest player Harry Giles (19-years-old) has been alive.

17 years ago, Zach Randolph attended Michigan State for is freshman season before declaring for the 2001 NBA Draft - being selected with the No. 19 pick by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Over six years with the Trail Blazers, Randolph averaged 16 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2004. In 2007, coming off a hand injury, the 6-foot-9 forward was traded to the Knicks before being dealt to the Clippers just 11 games later. Over 39 games in Los Angeles, Z-Bo averaged 20.9 points and 9.4 rebounds.

The 2010 season was the only year Memphis would miss the playoffs during Randolph’s eight-year run with the team. Despite not making the playoffs, the lefty was named to his first of two NBA All-Star Teams.

In 2011 Randolph and the No. 8 seeded Grizzlies would take down the No.1 seeded Spurs in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs, becoming only the second team to pull off such a feat since the League expanded to a seven-game first-round series. In a decisive game six Z-Bo showed up, scoring 31 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.

For the first time ever the Grizzlies made it to the Western Conference Finals in 2013, eliminating the OKC Thunder in the semis. In the series-clinching Game 5, the skilled forward would score a team-high 28 points while pulling down 14 rebounds.

Zach Randolph is also the Memphis Grizzlies all-time leader in made field goals and rebounds.

The 35-year-old is well known for his community outreach and was recognized with the NBA Cares Community Assist Award in January of last season. In 2017 alone, Randolph donated $20,000 to the MIFA Emergency Services Plus-1 Program, helped provide 400 food baskets to local families, served lunch to 200 homeless men and women, purchased and distributed 300 coats to elementary school children, and teamed up with Tony Allen to give 200 Memphis Boys and Girls Club Youth a holiday shopping spree.