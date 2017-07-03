Get to Know: Scootie Randall

Scootie Randall played for the Temple Owls in college, where he set new a new career-high in points per game each year. During his senior season, Randall averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

After going undrafted in 2013, the 27-year-old explored his options overseas and landed in Japan playing in the B League Division 2.

In 2015 the 6-foot-6 combo guard played for the Iwate Big Bulls where he became the third leading scorer with 20.2 points per game. He was also a key component in the team making it to the championship game. Despite falling just short in pursuit of the hardware, this impressive season led to Randall being named to the All-Star team.

Last season the high-scoring forward racked up another impressive campaign with the Shimane Susanoo Magic, tallying 23.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. These numbers earned him All-Japanese BJ League Forward of the Year and got him named to the All-Imports Team.