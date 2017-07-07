Get to Know: Philip Scrubb

Philip Scrubb is perhaps the most decorated player in Canadian Interuniversity Sport basketball history. As a part of the Carleton Ravens, Scrubb helped lead the team to five-straight championships.

Over these 5 seasons, the 6-foot-3 guard earned 3 CIS Most Outstanding Player awards, 2 Tournament MVPs and 4 First-team All-Canadian honors.

Through his college career the 24-year-old has averages of 16.6 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 26 minutes per game. While at Carleton University, Scrubb helped lead the Ravens to an astounding 102-3 record.

Undrafted in 2015, the Canada native played for both Memphis and Toronto in Summer League before signing with AEK Athens in the Greek League. On loan from his Greek club, the quick guard moved to Germany to play for the Skyliner Frankfurt where he would help win the FIBA Europe Cup in 2016.