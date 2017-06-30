Get to Know: Naz Mitrou-Long

Through four years of college, Mitrou-Long built a reputation for himself as one of the best shooters in the Big-12. Over his career, the Canada-native averaged 38 percent from downtown while scoring 9.5 points in 24.5 minutes per game.

Naz has his name scattered throughout the Cyclones record books with the third-longest streak of games with a three-pointer (21) and fifth all-time with 146 made treys. His career-high in points came during his redshirt senior season against Drake, where he scored 37 points on 8-of-12 from deep.

Despite coming off labral tears in both hips his senior season, head coach Steve Prohm commended the 23-year-old for his work ethic, maturity and leadership. Former teammate Jameel McKay also said that the shooting guard looked in the best shape of his life.

Mitrou-Long will also be playing for the Indiana Pacers Summer League team in Orlando.