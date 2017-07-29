Get to Know: JaKarr Sampson

JaKarr Sampson attended his senior of high school at Brewster Academy after transferring from St. Vincent – St. Mary High School.

At Brewster, Sampson averaged 18.5 points and 11 rebounds per game and was named the NEPSAC AAA Player of the Year and MVP of the National Prep Championship.

In 2013, during his freshman year at St. Johns, the decorated high school star was named to the Big East All-Rookie team and Big East Rookie of the Year after averaging 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. Accumulating similar numbers his sophomore year, Sampson decided to forego his final two collegiate seasons and declare for the NBA Draft.

Despite going undrafted in 2014, the six-foot-nine forward was picked up by the 76ers and bounced between the club and G-League.

Through 147 career games with Philadelphia and Denver, Sampson has NBA averages of 5.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. In 2017, while playing with the Memphis Grizzlies G-League affiliate, the electrifying forward earned D-League All-Star honors.

Now, after an energy-filled stint with the Kings during Vegas Summer League, Sampson will be joining Sacramento after earning a two-way contract.

In 17.5 minutes per game this July, JaKarr scored 7.5 points while pulling down five boards and swatting one shot per contest.