Get to Know: Jack Cooley

An All-Big East First Team selection, Jack Cooley was named to the Naismith Award top fifty early-season watch list prior to his senior season. By the time his final collegiate year commenced, Cooley averaged 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Although undrafted in 2013, the standout energy-driven forward joined the Rockets and Grizzlies Summer League teams before signing to play in a Turkish professional league.

Since then, Cooley has spent time between the Jazz, Cavaliers, Grizzlies and Rockets while also suiting up in the G-League. In 2015, while playing for the Idaho Stampede, Cooley set a G-League record by pulling down 29 rebounds in a single game to go along with his team-high 27 points.

Most recently, the 26-year-old has played for German club MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg racking averages of 13.2 points and 7 rebounds per outing.

A Summer League fan-favorite for his gritty play and won’t quit attitude, Jack Cooley was a force to be reckoned with for the Kings in the 2017 Summer League.

The big man scored 9.2 points while pulling down 6.6 boards in nearly 18 minutes per game in Vegas, also shooting an efficient 64-percent from the floor. Now, he’s likely to be spending time between Reno and Sacramento during the 2017-18 season.