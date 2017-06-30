Get to Know: Jack Cooley

In college, Cooley averaged 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds his senior season while being named to the All-Big East First Team. Prior to the season the Irish big man was named to the Naismith Award top fifty early-season watch list.

After going undrafted in 2013, the seasoned college veteran joined the Rockets and Grizzlies Summer League teams before signing to play in the Turkish league.

Cooley bounced around between the Jazz, Cavaliers, Grizzlies and Rockets, playing a number of years in the D-League. In 2015 while playing for the Idaho Stampede, Cooley set a D-League record by pulling down 29 rebounds in a single game to go along with his team-high 27 points.

Most recently the 26-year-old has played for the German club MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg during the 2016-17 season. While playing in the Bundesliga Basketball League, Cooley racked up averages of 13.2 points and 7 rebounds per game.