Get to Know Iman Shumpert

One of the newest members of the Kings, Iman Shumpert brings experience and talent that could be put on display in a variety of ways.

Prior to his professional career, Shumpert was a standout guard at Georgia Tech, where he played three seasons and finished as the school’s all-time leader in steals.

The New York Knicks selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and Shump would begin his career in strong fashion.



See some of the most memorable moments from one of the newest Kings, @imanshumpert! pic.twitter.com/jicGRlmCo0 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 9, 2018

His ferocious put-back dunks and awe-inspiring athleticism captured the attention of many around the Association throughout his rookie campaign. However, a knee injury in the 2012 Playoffs would cut the young guard’s first season short and cause him to miss time on the court in the following year.

Shumpert was then dealt to Cleveland in 2014 and would be part of the Cavaliers championship effort in the 2015-16 season. During their title run, Shump played in 21 contests in a reserve role for the Cavs.

Coming into Sacramento, the 27-year-old brings valuable experience to a young Kings squad and provides depth at the wing, as well. His defensive prowess will also serve as a useful tool as the team begins the second half of the season.

Though his role in Cleveland diminished towards the end of his tenure, a change of scenery could allow Shump to bounce back to the form he displayed in his initial run in New York.