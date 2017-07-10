Get to Know: George Hill

The Kings have officially signed the former Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs guard George Hill. The 31-year-old is coming off a stellar year, continuing what has been an outstanding career – dating back to his early high school days.

Hill attended Broad Ripple High School in Indianapolis, Indiana where he shined as one of the top players in the state. During his senior year, he averaged 36.2 points per game—a state-leading statistic. In 2004 he was named the “City Player of the Year” by the Indianapolis Star and played on the Indiana All-Star Team.

Following his high school success, Hill chose to attend Indiana University—Purdue University Indianapolis to stay with his ill great-grandfather, despite receiving offers from big conference schools such as Temple University and Indiana University. During his sophomore season at IUPUI, he led the team to a tie for best record in the conference - only to top that his senior year with a school-record of 26 wins. He left IUPUI as the fifth all-time scorer (1,619 points), declaring for the 2008 NBA Draft, where he was selected as the No. 26 pick by the San Antonio Spurs.

In 2011, after three seasons with San Antonio, Hill was traded to the Indiana Pacers, where he would average the most points of his career to that point (14.2 PPG). After suffering an ankle injury, Hill returned to make a game-winning shot against the Toronto Raptors, only to follow it with his best game in his NBA to-date scoring a season-high 27 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hill was traded to the Utah Jazz before the 2016-17 season, going on to earn “Western Conference Player of the Week” on Oct. 31-Nov. 6 and setting a new career high with 34 points in a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

He joins the Kings boasting career averages of 118 points per game, 3.3 assists per game, 3.2 rebounds per game and 38 percent from three in 29 minutes per game.

The athletic point guard with 6-foot-9 wingspan will surely bring a lot to the Kings roster. His former Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich speaks highly of Hill claiming he “does a little bit of everything, the great thing about him is that he’s a very good all-around basketball player.” Adding, “He’s a tenacious defender, he can score, he can run, he’s a good passer, he knows how to play and he’s really a team guy.”