Get to Know: Eric Stuteville

Playing for Casa Roble High in Orangevale, CA, Stuteville filled his trophy case in high school. During his senior season, the center was named co-MVP of the Capital Valley League, first team all-league, first team all-Metro and MVP of the North Team in the North vs South All-Star game.

During his senior season at Sacramento State, the 6-foot-11 big man totaled averages of 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game. The captain started in all 31 games while shooting a school record 63 percent from the field.

The 22-year-old has his name etched throughout the Sac State record books. Stuteville is the only center in school history with over 1,000 points (1,013) and has the school record for games played (125). The Northern California native is also among the Hornets top 20 players in 12 different statistical categories including second in blocks and fifth in rebounds.