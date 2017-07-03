Get to Know: Dominique Hawkins

Hawkins was named 2013 Kentucky Mr. Basketball and State Gatorade Player of the year after averaging 20.4 points and 5.3 rebounds his senior year of high school.

The 6-foot guard had a minor role throughout his career as a Wildcat but was tasked with maintaining a leadership presence and often appeared as a defensive specialist. Increasing his points, blocks, three-point percentage, free throws and field-goal percentage over his last two years, DHawk set career highs his senior year.

In addition to career highs, the 23-year-old was named to the SEC All-Tournament team after scoring a career-high 14 points in the championship game. This brought his totals on the season to 4.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds per contest.

In a league full of one-and-done players, Hawkins competed all four years, setting records under head coach John Calipari’s tenure. Over his career he was able to compete in a record 121 games while maintaining the highest assist to turnover ratio (2.9) during the Calipari era.