Get to Know: Dominique Hawkins
The Sacramento Kings add undrafted senior from the Kentucky Wildcats to Summer League Roster.
Hawkins was named 2013 Kentucky Mr. Basketball and State Gatorade Player of the year after averaging 20.4 points and 5.3 rebounds his senior year of high school.
The 6-foot guard had a minor role throughout his career as a Wildcat but was tasked with maintaining a leadership presence and often appeared as a defensive specialist. Increasing his points, blocks, three-point percentage, free throws and field-goal percentage over his last two years, DHawk set career highs his senior year.
In addition to career highs, the 23-year-old was named to the SEC All-Tournament team after scoring a career-high 14 points in the championship game. This brought his totals on the season to 4.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds per contest.
In a league full of one-and-done players, Hawkins competed all four years, setting records under head coach John Calipari’s tenure. Over his career he was able to compete in a record 121 games while maintaining the highest assist to turnover ratio (2.9) during the Calipari era.