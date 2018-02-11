Get to Know Bruno Caboclo

After being selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Bruno Caboclo was touted a relatively unknown prospect tabbed with a considerable amount of upside, which has begun to emerge as of late.

Into his fourth season in the NBA, Bruno Caboclo’s opportunities on the court with the Toronto Raptors have been limited but he has taken advantage of his time in the NBA G-League to showcase his game.

In 34 games with Raptors 905 during the 2017-18 season, the 22-year-old wing is averaging 14.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks.



Get familiar with @Bruno_Caboclo and the versatile offense he brings to the table! pic.twitter.com/MgUkl8hsqg — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 9, 2018

Caboclo was also an important contributor to the Raptors 905 team that won the 2016-17 title as he dropped a career-high 31 points in the championship game.

Though his appearances on the floor for Toronto were few and far between, Cabocolo became a fan favorite with the Raptors and he took to Instagram to say farewell to the fans in The Six.

The Brazilian forward now turns to his next chapter with the Kings as he joins a number of other young players on the roster who are looking to make an impact in the Association.