Get to Know: Bogdan Bogdanovic

Fresh off a EuroLeague Championship, Bogdan Bogdanovic posted career highs in field goal percentage (50%), 3-point percentage (43%), free-throw percentage (85%) and rebounds (3.8).

In 2010, Bogdanovic signed his first professional contract with Partizan Belgrade, but didn’t see minutes until his EuroLeague debut in the 2012-13 season. The following year, the sharpshooting guard was invited to play with the Serbian National Team and saw an increased role with his club.

That season, Partizan went on to win the Serbian League Title and the 2014 first-round draft pick was voted EuroLeague Rising Star while averaging a career-high 14.8 points per game.

Soon after, Bogdanovic signed with Fenerbahçe of the Turkish League and led the team to its first EuroLeague Final Four. For the second year in a row, the Serbian guard was voted Rising Star, becoming only the second player in EuroLeague history to win the award twice.

Over the course of his next two seasons in Europe, the 24-year-old would lead Fenerbahçe to back-to-back Turkish League Championships. Winning the EuroLeauge Championship in the 2016-2017 season, Bogdanovic was named Player of the Round, Player of the Month and Finals MVP with averages of 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Now, the newest member of the Kings hopes to bring his winning ways, professional experience and versatility to a talent-filled young roster.