Get Fit with The Kings

Every year, the Sacramento Kings create special events to inspire health and wellness in the community. This weekend, join the team at Golden 1 Center for two of our most popular events: “Ride with the Kings” and “Yoga with the Kings!”

Following the two events, on Monday, Junior Kings will host a special youth basketball clinic, helping keep kids from around the region healthy and active.

Kaiser Permanente, the NBA’s first-ever health care partner, and the Kings have worked together on a wide range of community initiatives focused on inspiring health in the region. Both organizations are focused on empowering people to maximize their health in mind, body, and spirit, and strongly believe in improving the health and well-being of our communities.

On Saturday, January 13, Golden 1 Center will become Sacramento’s largest spin studio with multiple classes led by TEAMride. Due to incredibly high-demand, a fourth TEAMride class has been added at team-ride.com. Hurry, space is extremely limited.

On Sunday, Sacramento’s yogis will take center court. “Yoga with the Kings” will feature classes for all levels, led by Yoga Seed Collective instructors.

A private kids class will tip-off a day of yoga, health and wellness on the Kings court. Beginner and intermediate classes are open to the public and registration at Kings.com/Yoga is now open. The first 200 participants at both beginner and intermediate classes will receive a free yoga mat.

Lastly, if your little ones have the day off, sign them up for a special Junior Kings clinic – featuring the region’s best youth basketball instructors. Campers will learn fundamental basketball skills, teamwork, fitness and self-esteem off the court – not to mention, they’ll receive a Junior Kings T-shirt. Sign up for a spot at http://www.nba.com/kings/juniorkings.