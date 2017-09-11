George Hill Tabbed as One of NBA’s Elite

Though George Hill usually carries a low-key demeanor on the hardwood, his solid play has spoken volumes for him to the tune of notable media recognition for his on-court savviness.

Prior to each season, Sports Illustrated publishes its annual rankings for the Top 100 players around the NBA and the new Kings point guard cracked the list coming in at No. 63.

The IUPUI product is entering his 10th season in the League and is on the heels of a career year in Utah, scoring a career high 16.9 points per game last season to go with 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest. No. 3 also logged a PER of 19.3 - the second highest output of his career.

"Hill is the best of his kind: a smart, disciplined player who pairs perfectly with a playmaking wing," wrote Rob Mahoney. "What really cements Hill’s universal appeal, however, is his defense...Everything that he is and does creates possibilities."

This marks the third consecutive year that Hill has been ranked by Sports Illustrated, originally appearing at No. 80 in 2015.

These initial rankings contain the first half of the Top 100, with players Nos. 100-51 being revealed with Nos. 50-1 set to be named tomorrow.

