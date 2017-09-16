George Hill Hosts Basketball Camps in China

As the NBA’s global reach continues to expand, one of the newest Kings made an effort to bolster the League’s standing abroad as George Hill took a recent trip to China.

Hill, who inked a deal with Sacramento this past summer, made the trek to China this past week, stopping in three different cities - Quanzhou, Dongguan, Guangzhou.

During his time there, the nine-year NBA veteran worked with local youth to hold training camps and teach the fundamentals to aspiring ball players - all while having plenty of fun in the process.

Hill’s visit also included an appearance on a Chinese TV station and playing some pick-up games in the community, where he was able to show off some major dunkage.



.@George_Hill3 showing off the during a pickup game in China! (Via Weibo user @黄树德BRIAN) pic.twitter.com/NKXH9VVbL5 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 11, 2017







