George Hill Hosts Basketball Camps in China

The Kings guard recently took a visit overseas to spread the game of basketball.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Sep 16, 2017

As the NBA’s global reach continues to expand, one of the newest Kings made an effort to bolster the League’s standing abroad as George Hill took a recent trip to China.

Hill, who inked a deal with Sacramento this past summer, made the trek to China this past week, stopping in three different cities - Quanzhou, Dongguan, Guangzhou.

During his time there, the nine-year NBA veteran worked with local youth to hold training camps and teach the fundamentals to aspiring ball players - all while having plenty of fun in the process.

Hill’s visit also included an appearance on a Chinese TV station and playing some pick-up games in the community, where he was able to show off some major dunkage.




Hill, George, Kings, China

