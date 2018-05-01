Garrett Temple to Match Big Day of Giving Contributions Supporting Sacramento Charter High School

Sacramento, Calif. – On Thursday, May 3, Sacramento’s annual Big Day of Giving will encourage residents from throughout the region to support the area’s non-profit community through a mass fundraising call to action. Sacramento Kings Shooting-Guard Garrett Temple will match donations made on this day to the St. HOPE organization, up to $20,000. This offer of matching contributions will provide an additional incentive for community members to donate to St. HOPE, which operates several charter schools in Oak Park including Sacramento Charter High School.

Early in the 2017-18 NBA season, Temple “adopted” Sacramento Charter High School, serving as a mentor while leading discussions on issues such as race, leadership and the importance of academics.



.@GTemp14 has a serious discussion with students at Sacramento Charter High School​ about the issues of today. #GTDragons #KingsAcademy pic.twitter.com/fmscJKprV9 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 2, 2018

“It has been an incredible experience to work and connect with the students at Sac High this season,” said Garrett Temple. “With our community coming together to support the development and growth of the region, I hope to motivate others to contribute and help shape these bright, young minds and provide the tools needed to create future leaders.”

Temple’s donation will be used to help to transform the outdated library at Sacramento Charter High School by purchasing new academic resources for current and future students to prepare them for college and beyond. The Sacramento Kings Foundation will also contribute to provide additional media and technology resources for students.

Temple has built a unique and strong relationship with the student community at Sacramento Charter High School. He has hosted town hall discussions with additional members of the Sacramento Kings, supported the student community by attending basketball games, treated students to a screening of Marvel’s Black Panther, and maintained ongoing communication by checking-in and sharing messages of encouragement throughout the year.



Hey Sac High, hope you’re having a great week. We’re on a long road trip, but I’m still thinking about you and hope that you’re taking care of your academics. Keep up the hard work and don’t forget to tag me using #GTDragons on social media so I can see what y’all are up to!!! pic.twitter.com/dTF1CsTirc — Garrett Temple (@GTemp14) January 29, 2018

“Garrett’s generous contribution will provide our students – now and in the years to come – with a space they can be proud of to enhance their studies, continue research and support the next steps of their education on their path to and through college,” said Sacramento Charter High School Athletic Director, Jim Scheible. “Not only is Garrett inspiring our students to do great work with their peers, he is also creating awareness of our school and our extraordinary students through his platform as an athlete to spread the message beyond our community.”

To help St. HOPE and Sacramento Charter High School meet their $50,000 goal this Big Day of Giving, visit https://www.bigdayofgiving.org/sthope.