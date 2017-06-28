Garrett Temple Embracing Veteran Role

As the young talent continues to assemble on the Sacramento Kings, the veteran players on the team are becoming even more important for their leadership in the locker room.

Garrett Temple, the Kings guard who just finished his seventh season in the Association, is fully aware of the responsibility he possesses as he discussed in an interview with KHTK 1140’s The Drive radio show.

“I’m just trying to do whatever I can. This is the first time I’m in this position,” said Temple. “I talked to Kosta [Koufos] a couple days ago and we’re definitely the eldest statesmen.”

Recently, Temple was also elected Vice President of the NBA Players Association, presenting another opportunity to be a leader amongst his peers in the League.

In his new position with the NBAPA and with his teammates, No. 17 wasted little time stepping up in his role.

On the night of the Draft, Temple reached out to Kings General Manager Vlade Divac so that he could obtain the contact information of all four of the new rookies to text them and make them feel welcome immediately.

Though he’s embracing his role as a seasoned veteran, Temple also knows that free agency could bring in some additional support on and off the court.

“You have to bring in veterans that understand what you’re trying to do and are on board with that,” said Temple. “And guys that can actually play as well, because you have to make sure that those young guys fight for position, that nothing is handed to them and that they aren’t entitled.”

As the interview was wrapping up, the Kings guard was asked about what advice he would give to the incoming rookies.

“[I would make] sure that they understand that they have to earn everything that they get. Hard work - there is no substitute,” said Temple. “A lot of these guys understand that and in our text messages a lot of these guys have that mindset coming in, which is great. That’s part of the reason why they’ve reached the position that they have. There’s no substitute for work and being coachable in terms of the culture that we’re trying to build here.”

To listen to the full interview, click here.








