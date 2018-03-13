Game Day Recipes Presented by Raley's
Learn how you could eat like the Kings with simple ingredients from your local Raley's.
1 1/2 cups whole grain spaghetti
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 cups shredded cabbage
2 carrots, peeled and shredded
2 green onions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
2 tablespoons chopped peanuts
Sauce:
1/4 cup peanut butter
1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons local honey
1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon Sriracha (optional)
Step-by-Step Recipe:
- Start by dicing the chicken breasts into quarter size pieces
- Shred the cabbage and carrots
- Slice the green onions
- Chop the cilantro and peanuts
- Mince the garlic and grate the ginger
- In a medium bowl, whisk together peanut butter, soy sauce, garlic, honey, ginger, vinegar, seasame oil, and Sriracha, if using. Set aside
- Insert the pasta in boiling water, slowly stir till soft to the bite, “Al Dente”! Remove from water, drain well, and set aside
- On medium heat in a large sauté pan, start with the olive oil first. Gently place the diced chicken and stir. When the meat becomes slightly caramelized and light brown stir in cabbage, carrots, and green onions. After one minute, add the pasta and sauce. Once everything is well mixed, remove from heat and garnish with cilantro and peanuts. Serve to your favorite b-ball player and enjoy!