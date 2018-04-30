Galen Duncan Explains Why Kings Won’t 'Shut Up and Dribble'

Before the start of the 2017-18 season, the Kings named Galen Duncan Vice President of Kings Academy and Professional Development.

After 10 years with the Detroit Lions as Senior Director of Player Development, Duncan was hired by the Kings to lead the Kings Academy program, a “player-centric curriculum” that helps veterans and young players alike to find their footing with all the responsibilities that come with being an NBA player.

In April, Duncan joined The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) Podcast to talk the team’s social efforts in light of the Stephon Clark tragedy, why he chose the Kings and his role with the Kings Academy.

Founded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross, RISE is a “nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress.”

“Being supported the way we are by our wonderful fans, the people of Sacramento, we have a responsibility to not just dribble, to not shut up and dribble,” says Duncan on The RISE Podcast. “To not just be a show, but to be a positive impact and affect the change and the impact in Sacramento.”

Listen to the podcast below and follow Galen Duncan on Twitter.