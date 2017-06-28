Mason Nominated for Best Male College Athlete

After a year full of achievements, Frank Mason is looking to add another trophy to his shelf.

In his final year at Kansas, the 23-year-old put up ridiculous numbers. Last season Mason averaged 20.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 36.1 minutes per game.

The Jayhawks leader is a force to be reckoned with and has been recognized as such. In his final year the senior was awarded the AP POY, Big-12 POY, SN POY, NABC POY, USBWA POY, Wooden Award, Bob Cousy Award and voted Consensus First-Team All-American.

