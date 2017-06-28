Mason Nominated for Best Male College Athlete

The collegiate player of the year and Kings 2017 NBA Draft selection is nominated for an ESPY.
by Colton Gordon
Writer, Digital
Posted: Jun 28, 2017

After a year full of achievements, Frank Mason is looking to add another trophy to his shelf.

In his final year at Kansas, the 23-year-old put up ridiculous numbers. Last season Mason averaged 20.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 36.1 minutes per game.

The Jayhawks leader is a force to be reckoned with and has been recognized as such. In his final year the senior was awarded the AP POY, Big-12 POY, SN POY, NABC POY, USBWA POY, Wooden Award, Bob Cousy Award and voted Consensus First-Team All-American.

Click here to cast your vote.

Tags
Mason, Frank, Kings

Related Content

Frank Mason (14 points) vs Golden State Warriors

Frank Mason (14 points) vs Golden State Warriors

Kings Play Most Complete Game of Season

Kings Play Most Complete Game of Season

Kings Fall Short Despite Balanced Scoring Effort

Kings Fall Short Despite Balanced Scoring Effort

Related Content

Mason, Frank

Kings