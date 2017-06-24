Frank Mason III 101

With the No. 34 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft the Sacramento Kings selected senior guard Frank Mason III from Kansas University.

The 5-foot-11 guard was voted the National Player of the Year in his final season with the Jayhawks. Mason averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 36.1 minutes per game during his senior campaign. The veteran guard continued his NCAA breakout season while shooting 47 percent from downtown.

As a senior Mason racked up accolades as he was named the AP Player of the Year, Big 12 Player of the Year, Consensus First team All-American, NABC Player of the Year, USBWA Player of the Year, and the Bob Cousy Award in addition to the Wooden Award.

Don’t let his size fool you, Mason can get up. With a 41” max vertical jump, the seasoned guard has been on his fair share of highlight reels. He is also known for attacking the basket and drawing contact, getting to the line 238 times last season.

When asked about the rookie point guard competition fueling practice Mason responded, "I'm looking forward to getting out there and competing against everyone."