Frank and Buddy Lead Comeback Effort

Trailing by 28 at one point, potential victory seemed to be slipping from Sacramento’s grasp in Monday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Frank Mason III and Buddy Hield, however, combined for an outstanding second half to lead the Kings charge in erasing the deficit.

A 14-3 run in the third quarter positioned the Kings within striking distance, with Mason III pouring in 12 points in the quarter.

Hield would take over the final frame, dropping 16 points, including the game tying three-pointer with just over five minutes remaining. The second-year guard also had a stretch where he knocked down a triple on three consecutive Sacramento possessions with under two minutes remaining.

The thrilling effort would fall just short, as the Lakers would eventually come away with a 95-92 win.

Mason III finished with 24 points, six assists, five rebounds, and two steals off of the bench - scoring 20 of those points in the second half alone. This was also the highest scoring output for anyone on the Sacramento roster thus far in this year’s Summer League.

As for Hield, the sharpshooter would end up with 22 points thanks to six-of-nine shooting from beyond the arc.

These two big-time performances were crucial in Sactown climbing back into the contest, also showing a glimpse of what may come from the duo in the coming seasons.







