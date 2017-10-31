Fox To Rock Joker-Themed Halloween Kicks

While players won’t be in their Halloween costumes on the court, Kings rookie De’Aaron Fox is getting in the holiday spirit in another fashion.

According to SLAM Online, Fox will be wearing a pair of custom Kobe ADs inspired by The Joker from the film “The Dark Knight.” The kicks are a purple colorway with electric green accents and special extra details like The Joker’s famous quote “Why So serious?” stitched inside the tongue along with De’Aaron’s No. 5 and “FX.”