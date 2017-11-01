Fox Notches Another Strong Performance

In a Halloween matchup on the road with the Indiana Pacers, De’Aaron Fox logged an additional entry into his resume of exceptional performances so far this season.

The rookie tallied 18 points (12 of which came in the fourth quarter), five assists, four rebounds and a steal against the Pacers, also marking the third time in seven games where he’s scored 18 or more.

Though the Kings would fall in the contest, Fox is off to a notable start in his debut season, averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his 26.9 minutes per game.

The Kentucky product addressed the team's slow starts in recent games after the loss to Indiana, but noted how he hopes to contribute to alleviating these situations.

“Just coming out with more energy,” said Fox. “We talk about trying to do that in the first half and it’s harder to be done than said but it’s something that we’re going to have to do if we’re going to compete in these games.”

Sacramento’s No. 5 overall pick will next be tasked with matching up against one of the elite players at his position when the Kings face Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, posing yet another challenge early on in Fox’s promising NBA career.