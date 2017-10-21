Fox Notches 18 Against Nuggets

Only three games into his professional career, De’Aaron Fox continues to impress.

The Kings guard scored a career-high 18 points against the Denver Nuggets, though the Kings would fall 96-79 in the second game of a road back-to-back.

Fox, who also logged five rebounds, racked up his points in efficient fashion, converting eight of his 15 attempts from the field. This is also the second time in three games that the Kentucky product has logged double-digit scoring.

Second-year big man Skal Labissiere also pitched in 13 points, four rebounds, and a team-high four assists to go with two steals and a block.

Sacramento will look to bounce back from a tough loss when the Kings close out the three-game road swing with a trip to Phoenix on Monday night.