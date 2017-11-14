Fox Joins NBA TV Players Only Crew
The Kings rookie talked about adjusting to the League and showed off some basketball knowledge on NBA TV.
Prior to tomorrow's tip in Atlanta, De'Aaron Fox joined Chris Webber, Greg Anthony, Grant Hill, Isiah Thomas, and Kevin McHale on the NBA TV set.
Check out the complete interview with the Kings rookie below.
"The best reward, for sure, was playing John (Wall) or Russ." @swipathefox took the court with the #PlayersOnly crew! pic.twitter.com/rRP46iPVKn
— NBA TV (@NBATV) November 15, 2017