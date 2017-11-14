Fox Joins NBA TV Players Only Crew

The Kings rookie talked about adjusting to the League and showed off some basketball knowledge on NBA TV.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Nov 14, 2017

Prior to tomorrow's tip in Atlanta, De'Aaron Fox joined Chris Webber, Greg Anthony, Grant Hill, Isiah Thomas, and Kevin McHale on the NBA TV set.

Check out the complete interview with the Kings rookie below.


