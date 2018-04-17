Fox Games Against Kris London at Golden 1 Center

The Kings point guard went head-to-head with the well-known YouTuber on the sticks with a unique twist.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Apr 17, 2018

While some gamers out there like to brag about their own gaming setup, De’Aaron Fox and YouTube personality Kris London recently played with a rig that would be hard to top.

The Kings point guard squared off with London, who has garnered more than 1.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, at Golden 1 Center, utilizing the enormous 4K screen to see who could best each other on the sticks.

The NBA’s Twitch account live streamed the entire affair, which featured the duo playing NBA Live 18 as well as Dragon Ball FighterZ.

During the gameplay, Fox and London discussed a wide range of topics, including favorite music and movies, gaming on the road, and the all-important question of whether a hot dog is a sandwich or not.

De’Aaron posted some of the highlights from the session on his YouTube channel and those can be viewed below.

