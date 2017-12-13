Fox Donates Kicks to High School Alma Mater

The Kings rookie recently gave back to his old stomping grounds.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Dec 13, 2017

In the early stages of his rookie NBA season, Kings rookie De’Aaron Fox generously made an effort to support his high school alma mater recently.

Fox gifted brand new pairs of kicks to the members of the girls and boys basketball teams at Cypress Lakes High School in his hometown of Katy, Texas.

The teams took to Twitter to express their gratitude for No. 5’s generous act.


