Fox Donates Kicks to High School Alma Mater
The Kings rookie recently gave back to his old stomping grounds.
In the early stages of his rookie NBA season, Kings rookie De’Aaron Fox generously made an effort to support his high school alma mater recently.
Fox gifted brand new pairs of kicks to the members of the girls and boys basketball teams at Cypress Lakes High School in his hometown of Katy, Texas.
The teams took to Twitter to express their gratitude for No. 5’s generous act.
Shout out to @swipathefox for donating to both the Boys and @Lady_SpartansBB programs. Truly grateful for your contribution and support. #early pic.twitter.com/vLji4H2sPe
— Cy Lakes Basketball (@CyLakeshoops) December 12, 2017