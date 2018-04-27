Flashback Friday: Kings Players High School Highlights

Just a few years ago, many of the Kings young prospects were looking to navigate their way to the NBA on high school courts across the nation.

Needless to say, the group excelled in their pre-collegiate years, standing out among the competition.

Prior to his standout season with the Kentucky Wildcats, De'Aaron Fox tore up the high school scene with his speed and athleticism. As a senior, Fox's stellar play earned him McDonald's All-American honors and was touted as the top point guard in the high school class of 2016. It's easy to see when watching these clips how he ended up at a top-tier college program and eventually a top five pick with the Kings.

One of the most notable names coming out of his high school class was Harry Giles. The Kings first-rounder generated quite a bit of buzz with his jaw-dropping plays on both ends of the court, making the game look easy and smooth. Additionally, Giles was ranked by ESPN as the No. 1 prospect of his high school class.

Willie Cauley-Stein was ranked as one of the top recruits at the center position in high school, where he was also a standout football player for the Olathe Northwest Ravens in Kansas. Whether on the gridiron or the hardwood, Willie was showing off a knack for producing highlights early on.

After leaving the Bahamas, Buddy Hield transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas to pursue his basketball dreams for his junior and senior years. Buddy’s scoring ability was certainly apparent in high school, as the sharpshooter averaged 22.7 points per game as a senior, eventually committing to play collegiately at the University of Oklahoma.

Skal Labissiere, like Hield, also left his home country to play high school ball in the United States. After moving to Memphis, Skal would go on to dominate the local basketball scene, including a monster senior season with Reach Your Dream Prep Academy where No. 3 averaged 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks per game. His impressive numbers and potential helped earn his place as one of the top recruits of his class before continuing his career at the University of Kentucky.