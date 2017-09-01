First Look at Kings in NBA 2K Action

There has been a plethora of news and images from NBA 2K’s latest release coming out in recent weeks. However, what many fans of the video game want to ultimately see is how the gameplay looks and those wishes were recently granted.

In a video posted by Operation Sports, fans were able to get a first glimpse at live action in the upcoming NBA 2K18 - including a play featuring the Kings with Harry Giles finding a cutting Skal Labissiere for a dunk.

NBA 2K18 is scheduled to release on September 19 and will give Sacramento fans a chance to run with the new-look squad before the 2017-18 season commences. Several players from Sactown have already received their rating, which can be viewed below.







