Fan Travels from Australia to live his Kings Dream

Jarrod Start from Melbourne has been a fan since 1997 when he says he received a copy of NBA Live with Mitch Richmond on the cover.

Before the team’s weekend home back-to-back, Jarrod flew from the southern Australian city, arriving in the morning of the first game against the Utah Jazz. Prior to tip-off, Start got the opportunity to watch the team warm up courtside and meet some of his favorite current and former players, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Peja Stojakovic and Doug Christie.

“This doesn’t compare to watching 8,000 miles away in Australia. I got to meet who I watched growing up, some of the current players,” said Start. “[I even] had a joke with my fellow Aussie, Joe Ingles, this is a dream come true for me.”

Jarrod will be in town for Sunday’s game against the Knicks but plans to fly home on Monday following his whirlwind trip to the States.