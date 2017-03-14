Kings and VSP Enjoy Successful Eyes of Hope Drive

Thanks to Kings Fans, this season’s VSP Eyes of Hope drive was a huge success.

Hundreds of donations of gently used glasses and readers were collected as fans entered Golden 1 Center for the March 13 game versus Orlando. For each pair donated, VSP will provide a no-cost eye exam and new glasses for a local person in need.

The donations from this game alone will help almost 1,200 people!

The Eyes of Hope program helped its 1 millionth person last year and is well on its way to helping another 1 million by the year 2020. The Kings will continue to pass it on, in support of this initiative through its partnership with VSP.

If you missed the drive Monday night, you can continue to donate as Eyes of Hope donation boxes will remain at the Guest Services desks at Golden 1 Center throughout the year.

For more information about Eyes of Hope or how you can start a donation drive of your own, visit www.globaleyesofhope.com.







