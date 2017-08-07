#DoGood for First-Ever Local Sensory-Friendly Dance Performance

Join the Kings in assisting those in need by purchasing tickets to an upcoming special performance by the Capital Dance Project.
Posted: Aug 07, 2017

The Sacramento Kings are looking to Kings fans to help #DoGood and support Capital Dance Project on their first-ever Sensory-Friendly Dance Performance on August 25.

As part of an outreach effort designed specifically for individuals with autism and other sensory-related disabilities, this Dance Performance provides an opportunity for a fun night out in an environment with sensitive lighting accommodations, reduced volume levels, and the creation of a “safe space” for kids and families to use if they need to.

How you can help: Visit Kings.com/CapitalDance to purchase tickets that will be donated to families with sensory-related disabilities— who do not attend performances due to cost and other circumstances—so that they may be able to enjoy a night out.


Capital Dance Project get ready for sensory-friendly performance

Capital Dance Project is rehearsing for a groundbreaking performance, where children are encouraged to stand up, talk and dance.

