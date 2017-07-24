De’Aaron Throws Down for #DriveByDunkChallenge

The Kings rookie guard turned in his own entry for the latest challenge that’s taking social media by storm.
Posted: Jul 24, 2017

Doorbell ditching is a thing of the past. Now, it’s all about the Drive By Dunk Challenge.

The newest social media across the web involves driving around neighborhoods looking for homes with basketball hoops in their driveways, stopping, then getting out of the car to go throw down a slam.

Being a social media savvy individual - as well as someone who is more than capable of rising up for some eye-widening dunks - Kings rookie guard De’Aaron Fox took it upon himself to participate in the task.

While in his home state of Texas, Fox, with the help of a friend recording from the passenger side, took flight and documented his efforts on Instagram.

@swipathefox gets his #DriveByDunkChallenge submission in

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on



