De’Aaron Sports Special Suit to Draft

With his life was set to change forever in Brooklyn on Thursday night, De’Aaron Fox chose to send a message that could change lives across the globe in unique fashion.

Gracing the stage after being selected No. 5 overall by Sacramento, Fox opened his suit to reveal pink ribbons throughout the inner lining - the international symbol for breast cancer. Made custom for the rookie point guard, De’Aaron donned the symbolic suit in honor of his mother, Lorraine, who is a 21-year survivor of breast cancer.

In an interview with the NBPA in May, Fox detailed his goals for community outreach once he joins the League, “At some point, I want to be able to run basketball camps in the city that I play for and going back to Houston.”

“And I want to do something with breast cancer," Fox concluded.

The Houston native did just that on Thursday.