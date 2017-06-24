De’Aaron Sports Special Suit to Draft

Fox honored his mother, a breast cancer survivor, with a pink ribbon suit lining at Thursday’s draft.
by Colton Gordon
Writer, Digital
Posted: Jun 24, 2017

With his life was set to change forever in Brooklyn on Thursday night, De’Aaron Fox chose to send a message that could change lives across the globe in unique fashion.

Gracing the stage after being selected No. 5 overall by Sacramento, Fox opened his suit to reveal pink ribbons throughout the inner lining - the international symbol for breast cancer. Made custom for the rookie point guard, De’Aaron donned the symbolic suit in honor of his mother, Lorraine, who is a 21-year survivor of breast cancer.

In an interview with the NBPA in May, Fox detailed his goals for community outreach once he joins the League, “At some point, I want to be able to run basketball camps in the city that I play for and going back to Houston.”

“And I want to do something with breast cancer," Fox concluded.

The Houston native did just that on Thursday.

Tags
Fox, De'Aaron, Kings, 2017 NBA Draft

Related Content

De’Aaron Fox Named Early ROY Candidate

De’Aaron Fox Named Early ROY Candidate

Kings Sign Fox, Jackson and Giles

Kings Sign Fox, Jackson and Giles

Justin Jackson Discusses Family Pedigree

Justin Jackson Discusses Family Pedigree

Related Content

Fox, De'Aaron

Kings

2017 NBA Draft