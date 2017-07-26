De’Aaron Gifted with Exclusive Kicks

Whether on the court or on the sidelines, De’Aaron Fox has shown an interest in lacing up rare shoes since his arrival in the NBA.

During Summer League, the speedy floor general was seen rocking several pairs of sought-after sneakers from Nike and Jordan brand.

Now, Fox has another to add to his collection.

No. 5 showed off his latest Nikes on Instagram – an exclusive pair of the Kobe A.D., dated May 25, 2017 with his name etched into the box.