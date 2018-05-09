De’Aaron Fox Visits The Jump

It’s not uncommon for De’Aaron Fox to perform under the brightest lights, and that includes visits to media outlets.

On Wednesday, Fox once again visited ‘The Jump’ to talk about his rookie season, Rookie of the Year and much more in the middle of his first offseason as a professional.

Fox also visited The Ringer, Uninterrupted and Jimmy Kimmel on his summer media tour. It’s safe to say everyone wants a piece of the heralded rookie.

To watch Fox’s last visit on ‘The Jump,’ see below.