De’Aaron Fox Summer League All-Access

A great deal of responsibility falls on the Kings 19-year-old rookie’s shoulders just weeks after being selected by Sacramento. Stepping into the point guard position on any team, a certain mentality is expected – let alone on one of the youngest teams in the NBA. For a guy with only four games of Summer League under his professional belt, Fox has stepped into his role nicely.

Using his speed to his advantage, the No. 5 overall pick quickly racked up 11.8 points and 2.3 steals per game in Vegas. “Be me, do what I do – try to help the team win,” said a calm and confident Fox.

Despite his age, the Houston native and Kentucky product is wise beyond his years. Through faith in himself, he believes he will be able to get Sacramento back on the right track. Go behind-the-scenes with NBA cameras as they follow De’Aaron through Summer League.