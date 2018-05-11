De’Aaron Fox Joins The Ringer NBA Show, UNINTERRUPTED

De’Aaron Fox continued his busy week by stopping by The Ringer and UNINTERRUPTED for new podcasts.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: May 11, 2018

Everyone wants to talk to the Fox.

De’Aaron continued his media run this week by stopping by The Ringer’s NBA Show with Kevin O’Connor and UNINTERRUPTED's The Score.

Fox talked his favorite draft prospects, what he’s working to improve this summer and more with O'Connor. Hit the 25:14 mark to jump to De'Aaron's segment.


De'Aaron also hopped on UNINTERRUPTED's The Score podcast, explaining why he doesn't listen to Houston rap, his 2K rating and more. Watch the episode on Spotify or listen to it on iTunes.



Tags
Fox, De'Aaron, Kings, Featured

