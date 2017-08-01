De'Aaron Fox Hits Half-Court Shot for UK Camper
De'Aaron’s half-court shot netted one lucky camper a special prize.
New Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox returned to his old stomping grounds of Lexington, Kentucky for John Calipari’s annual UK Pro Camps. Held for kids between the ages of 7-17, Fox was among a handful of several former Wildcats to attend the session.
Near the end of the day, No. 5 calmly nailed a half-court shot to earn one camper a pair of customized Nike kicks.
See the epic moment below.
.@swipathefox out here just casually making half-court shots to win specially ordered @Nike shoes for a lucky camper. pic.twitter.com/O6xDvbFY77
— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 1, 2017