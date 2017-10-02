De’Aaron Fox Featured on SLAM Cover

The Kings rookie graced the cover of the popular basketball magazine.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Oct 02, 2017

The 2017 NBA Draft has yielded a promising crop of budding NBA talent, including a select few who are being touted as potential future franchise players.

SLAM Magazine recently released the latest cover for an upcoming issue which featured several of this year’s first round Lottery selections including Kings guard De’Aaron Fox.

Alongside Fox were Philadelphia’s Markelle Fultz, Phoenix’s Josh Jackson, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Los Angeles’ Lonzo Ball, and Dallas’ Dennis Smith Jr. Below the rookies was the accompanying text that simply stated “the world is theirs”.


New issue alert! The 2017-18 NBA Rookies cover SLAM 212. (Cover 1/3) LINK IN BIO. : @natlyphoto

A post shared by SLAM (@slamonline) on

