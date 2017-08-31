De’Aaron Fox Dominates in Madden 18

De’Aaron Fox has proven himself to be a handful to contain on the basketball court due to his speed, agility, and level of cunningness that makes his last name all the more fitting.

With his skills on the hardwood already well known, it was time to see a hypothetical situation where Fox traded in his sneakers for cleats and led an NFL team at quarterback.

The results were explosive as No. 5 put up eye-popping numbers of 696 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on just 20 carries - not to mention an additional 129 yards and a passing score through the air.

Defenders struggled to limit Fox as he juked, spun, and stiff armed his way to victory. Who knows how next game will turn out when Fox is joined by some familiar faces around him.







