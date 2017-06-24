De'Aaron Fox 101

The Sacramento Kings added some quickness to their roster on Thursday night, selecting point guard De’Aaron Fox with the No. 5 overall pick.

Fox joins fellow Wildcats Skal Labissiere and Willie Cauley-Stein to form a new young core in Sacramento.

“I had my phone on airplane mode most of the night and I took it off airplane mode and [Skal] was actually the first person’s contact that popped up,” Fox told media. “He was like ‘Let’s go boy!’”

Fox was born in New Orleans but played high school ball for Cypress Lakes in Cypress, Texas. During his senior year, Fox averaged 31.3 points and 7.2 rebounds over 20 games.

Over his high school career Fox led Cypress Lakes to three state championships and frequently recorded 50-point games. During his senior season, Fox was the consensus No. 1 point guard in the country and was ranked No. 6 overall in the 2016 class.

As a five-star recruit, Fox chose the University of Kentucky over Kansas, Louisville and LSU.

Fox averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game, starting in all but two games for the Wildcats in his lone college season.

“You don’t [usually] have a lot of bigs that can run the floor,” Fox responded when asked about playing with Skal and Willie. “I’ll be able to have two guys that are doing it well so having bigs that can run with your guards is extremely helpful.”