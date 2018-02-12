This Day in Kings History: Richmond Wins All-Star MVP

The NBA All-Star Game showcases the best talent that basketball has to offer, and 23 years ago today, Mitch Richmond shined the brightest.

In the 1995 All-Star Game, the Kings guard dropped a game-high 22 points and took home the MVP honors while representing Sacramento.

This contest marked The Rock’s third straight All-Star selection and he would go on to get the nod three more times in his career, all of which came while he donned the Purple and Black.

During Richmond’s Hall of Fame career, he tallied many accomplishments, but this would be his only All-Star Game MVP and also marked the first and only time any Sacramento player received the award.

No. 2 will forever be remembered by Kings fans and this accolade serves as a lasting reminder of the time when he stood out amongst his elite peers.